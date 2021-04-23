Left Menu

Lifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI

Another survey published on Friday showed British consumer confidence this month rose to its highest since the start of the pandemic. INFLATION UNCERTAINTY The PMI for Britain's services sector rose to 60.1 in April from 56.3 in March, the highest reading since August 2014 and driven by consumer-facing businesses. The PMI for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for around 10% of British economic output, rose to its highest since 1994 at 60.7, up from 58.9 in March.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:30 IST
Lifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI

A deluge of new orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, according to a survey on Friday that pointed to a rapid rebound for the pandemic-hit UK economy. The preliminary "flash" reading of the UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 60.0 in April from 56.4 in March, its highest reading since November 2013. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller rise to 58.2.

The survey added to signs that the world's fifth-biggest economy, which shrank by nearly 10% in 2020, is shaping up for a rapid recovery helped by the fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. Official data published earlier on Friday showed retail sales jumped by much more than expected in March even with many shops still closed last month.

Clothing retailers able to sell online benefitted especially as consumers got ready to venture out after being locked down for much of the past year. Retailers also reported a rise in purchases of mobility equipment as older people left their homes after their vaccinations and there was a jump in sales at garden centres, reflecting the boom in gardening over the past year.

Non-essential retailers in England reopened on April 12 along with pubs and restaurants operating outdoors, and from May 17 more restrictions are due to be lifted to allow indoor hospitality, performances and sporting events. Both services and manufacturing companies increased staffing this month in preparation, the PMI survey showed.

"We now seem to be seeing the first evidence of the release of the pent-up demand that was built up over the many months of lockdown as restraints begin to be lifted," said Rhys Herbert, senior economist at Lloyds Bank. Sterling was little changed by the report.

The evidence of momentum in Britain came after data unexpectedly showed the euro zone economy also picked up pace April, despite slower progress in vaccinating the bloc's population. Another survey published on Friday showed British consumer confidence this month rose to its highest since the start of the pandemic.

INFLATION UNCERTAINTY The PMI for Britain's services sector rose to 60.1 in April from 56.3 in March, the highest reading since August 2014 and driven by consumer-facing businesses.

The PMI for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for around 10% of British economic output, rose to its highest since 1994 at 60.7, up from 58.9 in March. As in previous months, the reading was flattered by the way the survey interprets supply chain delays caused by the pandemic and to a lesser extent Brexit.

Both manufacturers and services companies reported rapid increases in cost pressures - something the Bank of England will be keeping an eye on. "These prices will inevitably feed through to higher inflation as we head into the summer, though there's much uncertainty as to how long the inflationary impact will last," IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

J&J COVID-19 vaccine 'pause' reviewed, U.S. officials hope to resume shots

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet again on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, as senior U.S. health officials prepare for a green light.T...

Soccer-Seville and St Petersburg handed Euro 2020 matches

Seville will replace Bilbao as a host city for Euro 2020 with St Petersburg in Russia taking the three games from Dublin, UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek said on Friday. UEFAs executive committee was meeting on Friday to finalise plans ...

Each tanker of 'Oxygen Express' carries 16 tonnes of oxygen: Railway Board Chairman.

Each tanker of Oxygen Express carries 16 tonnes of oxygen Railway Board Chairman....

SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket

SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musks rapidly expanding company.The astronauts from the US, Japan, and France should reach the Inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021