Left Menu

Sebi bars two entities, three individuals from securities mkt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:15 IST
Sebi bars two entities, three individuals from securities mkt

Sebi has barred two entities and three individuals from the securities market for providing unauthorised investment advisory services.

A2 Financial Services (A2FS) and its partners -- Ashish Jain and Ashutosh Mishra -- and Money Booster and its sole proprietor Anurag Singh have been barred from the securities market, as per two separate orders passed on Thursday.

They have also been directed to refund the money collected from the investors, in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities, within three months from the date of the orders.

In the two separate but similarly-worded orders, the regulator said the entities and individuals have been ''debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for two years from the date of this order or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to complainants investors as directed.., whichever is later''.

Regarding A2FS and its partners, Sebi found that the firm was engaged in giving advice relating to investing, purchasing, selling or otherwise dealing in securities or investment products through its website www.a2financial.co.in.

These activities were carried out without holding the certificate of registration as an investment adviser and violate Investment Advisor Regulations.

Jain and Mishra were the partners of A2FS and carried out the business of providing tips and advisory services in the commodity and equity share market, the regulator noted.

Besides, Money Booster and its sole proprietor Anurag Singh were found to have indulged in investment advisory services without seeking registration from the regulator.

Money Booster had knowingly misrepresented to the investors by advertising/ showing the registration number of some other Sebi-registered investment advisor named Anurag Singh on its website.

Money booster had induced investors to deal in securities by misrepresenting themselves as an investment advisor and have thus misled the investors, Sebi said.

Also, they had garnered Rs 15.22 lakh from the investors as advisory services fee, the order noted.

The entities and individuals were found to have violated Investment Advisers (IA) Regulations.

They also have been restrained from associating with any company whose securities are listed on a recognised stock exchange and any company which intends to raise money from the public, or any intermediary registered with Sebi in any capacity.

The restriction will be in force for two years from the date of the orders or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.

Further, they have been asked not to undertake, either during or after the expiry of the period of debarment investment advisory services or any activity in the securities market without obtaining a certificate of registration from the regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania warns fishermen to keep off ocean ahead of rare cyclone

Tanzania has asked fishermen to avoid going into the ocean off the coast of its commercial capital Dar es Salaam and its southern Mtwara region ahead of the landing of Tropical Cyclone Jobo on Sunday, a senior official said on Friday. Tropi...

4 arrested for black-marketing of remdesivir injections in Lucknow

Four people were arrested here on Friday for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injections, police said.After receiving a tip-off, a team from Naka Hindola police station arrested Ram Sagar, Amandeep Madan, Ankur Vaishya and Anshu Gupta ...

EU, Swiss talks on future ties stuck over Swiss carve-out demand

Talks on future ties between the European Union and Switzerland were stuck on Friday over Swiss demands that state aid, labour rules and citizens rights be carved out of a draft agreement both sides struck in 2018. The 27-member EU wants an...

There should be no compulsion on farmers to get tested or vaccinated: BKU leader Chaduni

Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has said there should be no compulsion on the protesting farmers to get themselves tested or vaccinated and if health workers tried to force them, they will not allow them to enter.A few days ago, Har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021