Left Menu

Egypt and Russia agree to resume all flights, including to resorts - statement

The decision to resume flights followed "the joint cooperation between the two sides on this issue, and based on the standards of security and convenience provided for visits at Egyptian tourist destination airports", the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:36 IST
Egypt and Russia agree to resume all flights, including to resorts - statement
Representaive Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt and Russia have agreed to resume all flights between the two countries in a call between their presidents, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Vladimir Putin, Egypt's presidency said in a statement.

Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people. The Egyptian statement did not specify a timeline for the resumption of flights, but Russia's Interfax news agency reported this week that flights could resume in the second half of May.

An Airbus A321, operated by Metrojet, had been taking Russian holiday makers home from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg in 2015, when it broke up over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board. A group affiliated with Islamic State militants claimed responsibility. The decision to resume flights followed "the joint cooperation between the two sides on this issue, and based on the standards of security and convenience provided for visits at Egyptian tourist destination airports", the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Japan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics this summer, after announcing a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures.The measures will go into effect from April 25 to Ma...

FOREX-Euro regains poise as data points to stronger recovery

The euro rose on Friday, edging back towards a seven-week high, having nursed losses after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde squashed speculation that policymakers will start to consider a tapering of bond purchases.Flash pu...

Knee injury rules T Natarajan out of IPL, pacer to undergo surgery

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a knee injury for which he will have to undergo a surgery. The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two out of the four games for Sunrisers Hyderabad this s...

American gymnast Simone Biles ends partnership with Nike, to join Gap's Athleta - WSJ

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles is leaving Nike Incs roster of athletes to join a new apparel partnership with Gap Incs Athleta brand, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.Athleta has pledged to support Biles post-Olympics gym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021