Left Menu

EIB provided EUR 5bn for new private and public investment in Africa in 2020

Overall EIB backing for investment in Africa represented a 50% increase in engagement in the previous year.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:23 IST
EIB provided EUR 5bn for new private and public investment in Africa in 2020
In sub-Saharan Africa 71% of the new EIB engagement confirmed in 2020 is supporting investment in fragile states and least developed economies. Image Credit: Flickr

In 2020 the European Investment Bank provided EUR 5 billion for new private and public investment across Africa. This represented the largest annual EIB engagement in 55 years of operations on the continent and the largest support for climate action and investment in fragile states.

Financing and technical support provided by the EIB in Africa last year is backing more than EUR 12 billion of new investment to improve agriculture, access to off-grid renewable energy and accelerating rural electrification, affordable housing, communications, climate resilience and climate insurance for smallholders, healthcare and private sector access to finance.

Overall EIB backing for investment in Africa represented a 50% increase in engagement in the previous year. This reflected the rapid response to strengthen public health investment, ensure access to safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX and accelerated access to finance to increase economic resilience and help entrepreneurs and private business withstand unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic.

"The EIB is fully engaged in supporting a green recovery for Africa through finance and expertise, also on the ground. In recent weeks, ahead of today's EU-Africa Green Investment Forum in Lisbon, the EU Bank and the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU have brought together thousands of development partners across Africa in a series of Green Talk dialogues. This is a great demonstration of how investment in Africa can and must deliver sustainable development building on best-practice.", said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

Backing transformational investment across Africa and supporting vulnerable regions

The latest EIB engagement directly supported 58 projects in 28 African countries. In sub-Saharan Africa 71% of the new EIB engagement confirmed in 2020 is supporting investment in fragile states and least developed economies.

The new high impact projects backed by the EIB last year include securing access to clean drinking water for more than five million people in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique and Tunisia, connecting rural communities to clean energy across Chad, the Comores, Gambia, Mozambique, Rwanda and Uganda and transforming waste management in secondary towns across Senegal.

Last year the EIB provided EUR 2.4 billion for private sector investment across Africa. This included new initiatives with local financial partners and microfinance institutions to improve access to finance by smallholders, entrepreneurs and business in Benin, Kenya, Mali, Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Malawi, Morocco and Senegal.

Improving public health and economic resilience to COVID-19 with African, European and global partners

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the EIB has rapidly approved new support to strengthen public health and ensure entrepreneurs, business and agriculture can access finance during challenging times.

This included support for enabling public health response to the pandemic in Benin, Niger and Morocco and reducing the risk of COVID-19 at public water supplies in Kenya.

The EIB also agreed to back Senegal's national economic resilience initiative and accelerate private sector financing targeting sectors most impacted by the pandemic in partnership with Afreximbank and local financial institutions across Africa.

As part of Team Europe, in December 2020, the EIB provided EUR 400m to help rapidly roll out COVAX supplies of affordable COVID-19 vaccines to Africa. This accelerated up-front investment has enabled vaccine deliveries in recent weeks across the continent and represents the largest ever EIB support for public health outside Europe.

The EIB stands ready to increase support for COVAX alongside other donors enabling procurement of additional COVID-19 vaccines, and overall strengthen vaccine manufacturing, diagnostics and public health in low and middle-income countries.

Accelerating climate action by harnessing clean energy and adapting to climate change

EUR 3.4 billion – over two-thirds – of the new EIB financing in Africa in 2020 is supporting climate action. This includes scaling up renewable energy and improving access to off-grid energy, improving energy efficiency and protecting urban areas and strategic infrastructure from extreme weather and a changing climate.

Mobilising EUR 1 billion to increase female economic empowerment in Africa through SheInvest

At the end of 2020, the EIB reached its target of unlocking EUR 1 billion of new investment to support gender equality and female entrepreneurs through the SheInvest initiative, launched in Johannesburg in November 2019 and guided by the global 2X gender financing standards.

SheInvest is helping to transform gender equality and demonstrates the impact of gender-focused lending to increase participation of women and girls in the economy and labour market.

Working with global, African and European partners to accelerate deliver sustainable development

On 23rd April United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will open the EU-Africa Green Investment Forum, hosted by EU Portuguese Presidency and the European Investment Bank.

The EU-Africa Green Investment Forum will bring together more than 1,000 participants, both in Lisbon and online from around the world to share sustainable investment best practice, including catalysing digitalisation and strengthening economic resilience.

The EU-Africa Green Investment Forum is the largest event for dialogue focused on investment in Africa to take place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Norway offers mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to those who first got AstraZeneca's

Norway will offer those who have received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to take an injection from an mRNA vaccine as their second dose, the health ministry said on Friday.Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Oscars show gets its turn and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemasAs Hollywood prepares to celebrate the Oscars on Sunday, movie theaters are trying to lure back audiences that have been streaming ...

PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif walks free from jail

Pakistans Opposition leader in Parliament and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif walked out of jail on Friday after spending about eight months behind bars in two corruption cases filed against him by the countrys anti-graft body.Shahbaz, the y...

UK cyber spy chief says: quantum computing is closer but beware the risk

Britains top cyber spy said on Friday that quantum computing was coming closer but that it posed a potential risk as adversaries could use such computing power to breach modern encryption and potentially look backwards to steal secrets. Qua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021