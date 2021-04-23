Left Menu

India will be on faster growth path fuelled by infra: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:17 IST
India will be on faster growth path fuelled by infra: Gadkari

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The pandemic has caused a slowdown in India but the country's inherent resilience and capability will help it transform into a new India with a faster growth path fuelled by infrastructure, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body ASSOCHAM, Gadkari further said to achieve the GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, India needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion over these years on infrastructure.

''COVID-19 pandemic has caused a slowdown in India. But its inherent resilience and capability will help it transform into a new India with an accelerated growth path fuelled by infrastructure,'' the Road Transport and Highways minister said.

Gadkari criticised steel and cement companies for indulging in cartelisation and exploiting people and announced that his ministry is setting up a committee under the chairmanship of K Venkataramana to reduce the dependency on steel and cement to reduce the cost of construction and look for alternatives.

''I am very much worried about the attitude, approach and behaviour of steel and cement industry, '' he rued adding India needs new technology to reduce demand of steel and cement.

''People ( steel and cement company owners) who are taking advantage of system are not correct, somewhere we need to take stand on this issue..every day they are changing prices , that is why I am fed up with them,'' the minister complained.

Gadkari stated that all steel - whether produced from ore, billets, pellets, or melting of scrap - would be allowed to be used for National Highway construction, as long as it meets the standards required for specific grades of steel.

“The steel proposed to be used would be tested in NABL-accredited laboratories as a third party check before approval,” he said.

Gadkari said his ministry has managed to achieve three world records recently.

''Firstly, we have managed to achieve a record by constructing 37 km of road per day during 2020-21. Secondly, the construction of a 2.5 km four-lane concrete road was achieved in a matter of 24 hours.

''Our ministry also achieved a record by constructing a 26 km one-lane road in 24 hours flat. This is due to the efforts put by our engineers, contractors and workers,” he said.

Gadkari added that his ministry has constructed 13,327 km of National Highways up to March 2021 as compared to 10,237 km in the year-ago period.

''The award figure is 10,965 km during this period as compared to 8,948 km in the previous year. This kind of performance was never done earlier,” he noted.

Gadkari also noted that banks are not supporting competent and small contractors.

''Bank guarantee and financial closure are becoming problem in case the hybrid annuity model (HAM) for building National Highways,'' he pointed out.

The government had approved HAM for building National Highways to speed up the construction of roads in the country by renewing interest of private developers in highway projects.

Under HAM, 40 per cent of the project cost is to be provided by the government as construction support during the construction period and the balance 60 per cent is arranged by the developer as annuity payments over the operation period along with interest thereon to the concessionaire.

Noting that only big contractors who are financially strong and have good relations with banks, are getting the advantage, Gadkari said,''the people who are competent but banks are not supporting them, they are not in a position to bid for highway projects.'' The minister also pointed out that contractors of National Highways are not planting trees by managing government officials. Gadkari also said his ministry is hiring experts as members of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for speedy implementation of projects.

''I always distrust people who don't take decision on time,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

India has resources and assets to map, monitor and enforce good order at sea: Navy Chief

Against the backdrop of increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday said India has the resources, assets and domain expertise for mapping, monitoring and enforcing good order...

UK and Australia agree "vast majority" of trade deal - statement

Britain and Australia have agreed the vast majority of a free trade deal during talks in London this week and will look to reach full agreement in principle by June, a joint statement said on Friday.The UK and Australia have today reached c...

Biden urges world to make good on climate commitments

U.S. President Joe Biden called on nations to work together on a transition to clean energy on Friday, the second and final day of a climate summit he hosted to rally world ambition to reduce global warming. Nations that work together to in...

Zimbabwe levels T20 series 1-1 after Pakistan 99 all out

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in a Twenty20 when the visitor collapsed from 78-3 to 99 all out on Friday.That gave the Zimbabweans, who were defending a meager total of 118-9, a 19-run win to tie the series 1-1 and a chance in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021