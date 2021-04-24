Left Menu

Iran bans flights from India and Pakistan

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:34 IST
Iran bans flights from India and Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is reporting the country's civil aviation agency has banned all flights to and from India and Pakistan because of the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the two nations.

IRNA says the decision was made by Iran's Health Ministry and it takes effect Saturday at midnight.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization noted there are no routine flights between Iran and India and "flights are operated occasionally." Several other countries in the region, including the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait, also have banned flights to and from India over the rise in coronavirus cases there. Zibakhsh said flights to and from 41 countries already were prohibited in Iran, while those who want to fly to other countries listed as high risk are required to have a coronavirus test in Iran. Travelers over 8 years old need to submit a negative PCR test within 96 hours of departure and do another test on arrival.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 18,230 new confirmed cases over 24 hours, bringing Iran's total on Saturday to more than 2,377,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says Myanmar junta chief not opposed ASEAN role, delegation visit - media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was not opposed to a visit by a delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN, according to a local media report.He said he he...

Centre guides states, UTs on implementing COVID vaccine strategy from May 1

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to guide the States and Union Territories on effective implementation of the new v...

COVID-19 norms violated during horse race; cases filed

Palakkad, Apr 24 PTI Kerala police on Saturday registered a case against over 200 people in connection with a horse race held near here for violating the COVID-19 health protocols.Police said they have registered three cases -- one against ...

Maha prison dept introduces panel visor caps for personnel

The prison department in Maharashtra has introduced new caps for its personnel for use during their duty hours.The home department issued a government resolution GR to this effect on Friday.As per the decision, the new panel visor caps repl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021