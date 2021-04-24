Restricted operating hours in Rajasthan's guidelines for revenue-earning institutions

The Rajasthan government on Saturday released a guideline for the revenue-earning institutions in the state, limiting operating hours in view of the coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to an order of the Finance Department, offices of commercial tax, excise duty, registrar and stamp department, transport and mines will remain open, but only till 4 pm and public dealing works will be allowed till 2 pm only.

The directions will come into force from April 25, the order said.

Like other shops that are allowed to open, liquor shops will open from 6 am to 11 am only. The shops will remain closed during the weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday.

Mining activities will continue as earlier. Night curfew will not apply on mining, the order said.

