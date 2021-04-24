Left Menu

Lower oxygen supplies to temporarily impact five sectors: Crisil

Metal fabrication, automotive components, ship-breaking, paper and engineering sectors are likely to suffer with demand for medical oxygen soaring and the central government barring industrial use, according to global analytics firm Crisil.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:53 IST
Lower oxygen supplies to temporarily impact five sectors: Crisil
A prolonged curtailment of oxygen supply to industries will exacerbate downside risk in affected sectors. Image Credit: ANI

Metal fabrication, automotive components, ship-breaking, paper and engineering sectors are likely to suffer with demand for medical oxygen soaring and the central government barring industrial use, according to global analytics firm Crisil. The demand for medical oxygen is estimated to have rocketed five-fold in the second week of April versus pre-pandemic levels as Covid-19 infections took off. Crisil said the consequent higher supply of medical oxygen will save lives, but will have a bearing on some sectors."The disruption in supply of oxygen for industrial use will temporarily impact revenues of small and mid-sized companies into metal fabrication, automotive components, shipbreaking, paper and engineering," said Gautam Shahi, Director at Crisil Ratings.

"These typically do not have captive oxygen plants and source their requirement through merchant suppliers for operations like welding, cutting, cleaning and chemical processes."Setting up an air-separation plant or importing oxygen requires significant lead time and involves relatively prohibitive cost, so is not a viable option. That leaves them more vulnerable compared with larger peers.Oxygen is consumed by industry in two ways - onsite, and merchant sales. Onsite is through captive plants for process-driven industries (including the nine sectors exempted by the government) which account for 75 to 80 per cent of oxygen manufactured in India. The balance 20 to 25 per cent is supplied through merchant sales (called liquid oxygen) through cryogenic tanks and cylinders. The healthcare sector consumes about 10 per cent of merchant sales, and others the rest.

"At this juncture, we believe that the disruption in oxygen supplies for industrial use will be for six to eight weeks," said Sushant Sarode, Associate Director at Crisil Ratings. "Besides, affected sectors can partly manage their oxygen requirements with inventory. Therefore we expect only a limited decline in revenue for them. Their credit profiles are expected to be stable."However, a prolonged and intense second wave that curtails oxygen supply to industries for a longer period than expected will exacerbate downside risk in affected sectors.The impact will be greater for companies in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat where medical oxygen demand has increased multiple times due to high Covid-19 case loads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says Myanmar junta chief not opposed ASEAN role, delegation visit - media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was not opposed to a visit by a delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN, according to a local media report.He said he he...

Centre guides states, UTs on implementing COVID vaccine strategy from May 1

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to guide the States and Union Territories on effective implementation of the new v...

COVID-19 norms violated during horse race; cases filed

Palakkad, Apr 24 PTI Kerala police on Saturday registered a case against over 200 people in connection with a horse race held near here for violating the COVID-19 health protocols.Police said they have registered three cases -- one against ...

Maha prison dept introduces panel visor caps for personnel

The prison department in Maharashtra has introduced new caps for its personnel for use during their duty hours.The home department issued a government resolution GR to this effect on Friday.As per the decision, the new panel visor caps repl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021