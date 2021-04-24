Linde India, Tata get 24 cryogenic containers for medical oxygen supplies
Industrial and medical gas manufacturer Linde India said on Saturday it has secured 24 cryogenic containers, in partnership with Tata group for carriage of medical oxygen, from international sources.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:19 IST
Industrial and medical gas manufacturer Linde India said on Saturday it has secured 24 cryogenic containers, in partnership with Tata group for carriage of medical oxygen, from international sources. These containers have arrived by airways to eastern part of India from where Linde will be transporting them to their liquid oxygen manufacturing facility, it said in a statement.
"At the Linde facility, these cryogenic ISO containers will be conditioned and certified for liquid medical oxygen usage. Each of these containers which can carry up to 20 tonnes of liquid O2 will be used by Linde to pick-up oxygen from various manufacturing facilities and deliver it to hospitals where required." These ISO containers can also act as interim oxygen storages in remote areas which are facing oxygen scarcity, said the company.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Linde said it has been committed to finding innovative solutions and partnering in ventures that enable faster supply of medical oxygen. "From partnering with the government to airlift cryogenic road tankers from Delhi for filling liquid oxygen at Linde's oxygen plant in Durgapur and get the much-needed medical oxygen to Delhi to working with Indian Railways to ferry empty tankers on the 'Oxygen Express' from Kalamboli, Maharashtra to Vizag, where the tankers will be filled with liquid oxygen and sent back to Maharashtra."
