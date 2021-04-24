Morepen Labs board to meet next week to consider fund raising

Morepen Laboratories on Saturday said its board will meet next week to consider fundraising.

A meeting of the company's board will be held on April 28 to consider and approve proposals for raising funds, through one or more modes including public offer, rights issue, preferential issue among others, it said in a BSE filing.

Morepen exports to over 75 countries with certifications from all major regulatory authorities like the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and World Health Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)