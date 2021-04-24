Left Menu

Bharat Biotech fixes price of Covaxin at Rs 600 for states, Rs 1,200 for pvt hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:35 IST
Bharat Biotech on Saturday said it would provide its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to state governments at Rs 600 per dosage.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine major also said that it would provide the vaccine to private hospitals at Rs 1,200 per dosage.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella said the company is supplying the vaccine to the central government at Rs 150 per dosage and the government on its part is distributing it free of cost.

''We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been reserved for central government supplies,'' Ella said.

Recovering the cost is essential in the journey of innovation towards other vaccines such as intranasal Covid-19, Chikungunya, Zika, Cholera and others, he added.

