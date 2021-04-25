Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble to start on May 26 - Bloomberg News

Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble to start on May 26 - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Singapore | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:27 IST
Hong Kong and Singapore will announce a May 26 start to their long-delayed air travel bubble between the two cities, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The announcement could come as soon as Monday, the report said.
Under the agreement, people will be allowed to travel quarantine free between the financial hubs.
