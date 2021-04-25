Left Menu

IFFCO's 3rd oxygen plant in UP to commence operation by May 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on Sunday said its third oxygen plant being set up at Phulphur, Uttar Pradesh, will commence operation by May 30 and provide free oxygen supply to hospitals in the state and adjoining areas.

IFFCO is setting up a total of four oxygen plants in India at a cost of about Rs 30 crore.

Two plants will be established in Uttar Pradesh -- at Aonla in Baraily and the other one at Phulphur in Prayagraj. One each plant is coming at Paradeep (Odisha) and Kalol (Gujarat).

On the development, IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi said in a tweet that the cooperative has placed orders for setting up its third oxygen plant at its Phulphur unit in Uttar Pradesh.

''IFFCO orders the 3rd oxygen plant for (supply of) free oxygen to hospitals in the nation's service with a capacity of 130 cubic metre per hour in its Phulphur unit in Uttar Pradesh,'' he tweeted.

The plant will commence by May 30, he added.

The work at the fourth oxygen plant being set up at IFFCO's Paradeep unit in Odisha is at full speed.

Like IFFCO, Kribhco and UPL Ltd are also setting up oxygen plants at their units to boost its supply for treatment of COVID patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

