Guj: Train with three 44-tonne oxygen tankers leaves for Maha

A train carrying three tankers loaded with liquid medical oxygen, being supplied by Reliance Industries, left for Kalamboli in Maharashtra from Jamnagar in Gujarat on Sunday evening, a Western Railway official said.

He said the 'Oxygen Express' will reach Kalamboli on Monday morning after traversing a distance of 860 kilometres.

''The goods train left Hapa in Jamnagar at 6 pm on Sunday. These oxygen tankers, each with 44 tonnes of LMO, were supplied by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar,'' he said.

In a release, the railways said it planned to deliver more than 140 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen on a mission mode over the next 24 hours.

''So far, the Oxygen Express has run between Mumbai to Vizag via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back. A total of ten containers having nearly 150 tonnes of liquid Oxygen have been carried so far,'' it said.

There is tremendous demand for liquid medical oxygen across the country amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

The release added that these rakes were being provided the fastest path so that the vital cargo can reach their destination as quickly as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)