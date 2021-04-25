Left Menu

Air India to bring 600 oxygen concentrators from US in next 2 days for private entities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:45 IST
Air India to bring 600 oxygen concentrators from US in next 2 days for private entities
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India will bring around 600 oxygen concentrators on its two US-India flights in the next two days, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.

These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by private entities, the sources mentioned.

Various hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen on Sunday even after receiving emergency supplies.

Twenty people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital on Saturday amid a shortage of oxygen.

Sources said Air India plans to bring around 10,000 oxygen concentrators for private entities in the coming weeks.

When asked about this matter, Air India spokesperson said the airline is prepared to shoulder the responsibility of carrying oxygen concentrators or any consignment into India.

''Obviously, Air India with its experience of international operations and wide-body fleet is fully capable of carrying a large volume of cargo consignments,'' the spokesperson mentioned.

''It goes without saying that we will continue to play a major role in transporting oxygen (equipment) and serve our nation in whatever role assigned to us,'' the spokesperson said.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam says it will import oxygen from Bhutan

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government has made arrangements to import oxygen from neighbouring Bhutan.Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said there will be no shortage of Remdesivir as he requeste...

Sril Lanka and Bangladesh draw weather-affected 1st Test

Bangladesh comfortably batted out the final session of the fifth day to draw the weather-affected first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.With a lead of 107 runs and two sessions left, Sri Lanka had their hopes high after claiming two early ...

Draghi says deal reached with EU on Italy's recovery plan - officials

Italy has reached a deal with the European Commission over its Recovery Plan, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the cabinet late on Saturday, after days of intense talks, paving the way for it to be submitted to Brussels by the end of April....

Mamata allegations of plans to act against TMC workers false: Election Commission

A day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged there were plans to detain her party workers ahead of voting in West Bengal at the instance of poll observers, the Election Commission said no instructions have been issued by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021