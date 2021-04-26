Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Netherlands to ban flights from India from MondayReuters | The Hague | Updated: 26-04-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 01:15 IST
The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant of COVID-19, the ministry of transport said.
The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.
