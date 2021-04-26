PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK Labour party demands investigation into funding of PM Johnson's flat renovation https://on.ft.com/3vk739P - Brexit bureaucracy is hitting UK food and drink sales to EU, sector warns https://on.ft.com/3gDdq3X

- Gousto aims to double workforce after pandemic meal box boom https://on.ft.com/3noyCfA - Royal Marsden to open cancer treatment centre near Harley Street https://on.ft.com/3exsHR8

Overview - Britain's Labour party has demanded the Electoral Commission launch a formal investigation into the refurbishment of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat, as the government refused to answer whether the prime minister tried to get Tory donors to pay secretly for his home improvements.

- Inconsistent and increasingly burdensome post-Brexit bureaucracy is blighting food and drink sales to the European Union, the sector warned as it published analysis showing exports to the bloc were down 40% in February compared with a year earlier. - Gousto plans to double its workforce to 2,000 by next year and open two new distribution warehouses after the British food box delivery start-up benefited from the boom in home-cooked meals during the pandemic.

- An NHS hospital in Britain is to launch a direct challenge to London's Harley Street private practices by opening the first state-run cancer treatment centre in the world-renowned medical district as it seeks to expand its footprint in the independent healthcare market. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

