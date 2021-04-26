Left Menu

upGrad raises USD 120 mn funding from Temasek

upGrad on Monday said it has raised USD 120 million about Rs 897.3 crore from Singapore-based Temasek, making this the first external fund-raise by the edtech major. The company will also pursue merger and acquisition MA opportunities, expand graduate and post-graduate degree portfolio in India, and scale up operations to achieve its USD 2 billion revenue goal by 2026, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:02 IST
upGrad raises USD 120 mn funding from Temasek

upGrad on Monday said it has raised USD 120 million (about Rs 897.3 crore) from Singapore-based Temasek, making this the first external fund-raise by the edtech major. Since its inception in 2015, upGrad has been 100 per cent owned, funded, and run by its co-founders as a capital-efficient business.

upGrad plans to use the fresh capital to further strengthen its team, scale its global market operations and bolster its technology and product capabilities, a statement said. The company will also pursue merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities, expand graduate and post-graduate degree portfolio in India, and scale up operations to achieve its USD 2 billion revenue goal by 2026, it added. ''We welcome Temasek in our mission to power career success for each and every member of the global workforce as their trusted LifeLongLearning partner and drive meaningful career outcomes,'' upGrad co-founder Ronnie Screwvala said.

This capital will further fuel the company's commitment towards global expansion as well as deeper India penetration, as it marches forward with its goal of making India the teaching capital of the world, upGrad co-founder Mayank Kumar added. Credit Suisse acted as the exclusive financial advisor to upGrad, and Rajaram Legal acted as legal advisor.

upGrad is an online higher edtech company offering over 100 courses in collaboration with global universities like Duke Corporate Education (US), Michigan State University (US), IIT Madras (India), IIM Kozhikode (India) and others.

The platform has impacted over 1 million total registered learners in over 50 countries. The edtech space has seen strong growth globally with the COVID-19 pandemic serving as an inflection point.

While a number of players have raised fresh funding from investors, consolidation is also being seen in the industry with deals like Unacademy acquiring PrepLadder for USD 50 million and Byju's buying WhiteHat Jr for USD 300 million and Aakash Educational Services for nearly USD 1 billion. Last year, upGrad also acquired The Gate Academy (TGA) and Rekrut India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messagesBritish lawmakers on Monday called on the government to publish all communications with pharmaceutical companies to...

India's coronavirus crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

Indias coronavirus cases hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany, and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help tackle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.Infections in the pa...

Reinvented Oscars hands 'Nomadland' win on diversity-packed night

Nomadland, the story of van dwellers in America, won the best picture Oscar and two other Academy Awards on a triumphant night for women that also saw a return to Hollywood glamour after a long pandemic shutdown. In a major upset, Britains ...

COVID-19 situation in India 'quite grim', but cricket can 'still bring a lot of joy': Ponting

As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that the situation outside the IPL bubble is quite grim and made an appeal to the players to keep talking about it in order remain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021