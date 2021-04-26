Left Menu

Reliance, bp start up second new deepwater gas field in KG D6 block

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and bp on Monday announced the start of production from Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG D6 off the eastern coast.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:12 IST
Reliance, bp start up second new deepwater gas field in KG D6 block
The field is located 60 km from existing onshore terminal at Kakinada on east coast. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and bp on Monday announced the start of production from Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG D6 off the eastern coast. RIL and bp have been developing three deep-water gas developments in block KG D6 - R Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ - which together are expected to produce around 30 mmscmd (1 billion cubic feet a day) of natural gas by 2023, meeting up to 15 per cent of India's gas demand.

The developments will each utilise existing hub infrastructure in the KG D6 block. RIL is the operator of the block with 66.67 per cent participating interest and bp holds 33.33 per cent participating interest. The satellite cluster is second of the three developments to come onstream following the start-up of R Cluster in December 2020. It had originally been scheduled to start production in mid-2021.

The field is located about 60 km from existing onshore terminal at Kakinada on the east coast of India in water depths of up to 1,850 metres.The field will produce gas from four reservoirs utilising a total of five wells and is expected to reach gas production of up to 6 mmscmd. Together, the R Cluster and Satellite Cluster are expected to contribute about 20 per cent of India's current gas production. The third KG D6 development, MJ, is expected to come onstream towards the latter half of 2022.

RIL is India's largest private sector company with a consolidated turnover of Rs 6.59 lakh crore, cash profit of Rs 71,446 crore and net profit of Rs 39,880 crore for the year which ended on March 31, 2020. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China eyes asteroid defence system, comet missionChina will hold discussions on building a defence system against near-Earth asteroids, a senior space agency official said on Saturday, a...

Urdu Bulletin: PM's Mann ki Baat, Delhi lockdown extension dominates page one

Various Urdu publications in the national capital in their Monday editions prominently highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modis monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat in which he expressed confidence that country will soon defeat the COVID-1...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messagesBritish lawmakers on Monday called on the government to publish all communications with pharmaceutical companies to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021