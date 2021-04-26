Left Menu

Natco seeks CDSCO approval for phase-III trial of Molnupiravir for COVID-19 treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:20 IST
Natco seeks CDSCO approval for phase-III trial of Molnupiravir for COVID-19 treatment

Drug major Natco Pharma on Monday said it has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

CDSCO is responsible for approval of drugs, conduct of clinical trials, laying down the standards for drugs, control over the quality of imported drugs in the country and coordination of the activities of state drug control organisations.

''Natco Pharma has applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for approval of phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients,'' the company said in a regulatory filing. Natco Pharma said pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication. ''Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within five days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy, the company added.

Natco is hoping that CDSCO would give emergency approval of this drug based on “compassionate use” for patients. “Compassionate use” approval is given for investigational drugs so a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition can gain access to the drug, Natco Pharma said, adding that the company is ready to launch the product this month if approval is given.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 914.35 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China eyes asteroid defence system, comet missionChina will hold discussions on building a defence system against near-Earth asteroids, a senior space agency official said on Saturday, a...

Urdu Bulletin: PM's Mann ki Baat, Delhi lockdown extension dominates page one

Various Urdu publications in the national capital in their Monday editions prominently highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modis monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat in which he expressed confidence that country will soon defeat the COVID-1...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messagesBritish lawmakers on Monday called on the government to publish all communications with pharmaceutical companies to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021