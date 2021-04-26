Left Menu

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the appointment of Arun Raste as the new Managing Director and CEO of National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) for five years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:31 IST
Arun Raste named new MD and CEO of NCDEX
Raste's term is for five years at the leading agricultural commodity exchange.. Image Credit: ANI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the appointment of Arun Raste as the new Managing Director and CEO of National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) for five years. He is currently Executive Director of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as an Executive Director. Raste also serves as a director on the board at Indian Immunological Limited and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd.Earlier, he worked with IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NABARD, ACC Cement, and non-profit NGO IRFT. Raste did his bachelor's and master's in economics, and hold a post-graduate diploma in marketing management.

Earlier this month, NCDEX said that Vijay Kumar had bid adieu to the exchange following completion of his extended term as the Managing Director and CEO. NCDEX is a leading agricultural commodity exchange offering services across the entire post-harvest agricultural commodities value chain. It brings buyers and sellers together through its electronic trading platform.

Some of NCDEX's key investors include National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, Oman India Joint Investment Fund, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Build India Capital Advisors LLP, and Investcorp Private Equity Fund I (earlier known as IDFC Private Equity Fund III). (ANI)

