Left Menu

OneWeb launches batch of 36 satellites taking in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:10 IST
OneWeb launches batch of 36 satellites taking in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Monday announced the launch of another batch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia.

This takes OneWeb's total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites.

These will form part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet that is expected to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, and represents 60 per cent of the constellation required to enable its connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021, the company said in a statement.

''On schedule to cover 50 degrees latitude and above by June 2021, with service ready to start by the end of the year,'' it informed.

OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022.

Commenting on the development, Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWeb said these are exciting times at OneWeb as the company got closer to bringing its connectivity services to some of the world's hardest-to-reach places.

OneWeb continues to grow rapidly as it sees increasing demand across its customer base, the company statement added.

It recently announced distribution signings across multiple industries with more signings to be announced in the coming weeks with expansion of its global capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fineotex Chemical Limited Registers PAT Growth of 295%

The Company announced consecutive robust annual growth in the fourth quarter ended March 2021 MUMBAI, India, April 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- Fineotex Chemical founded in 1979 is one of Indias largest and most progressive speciality textile che...

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead in Yavatmal

A four-year-old tigress was found dead with two of its paws chopped off at a forest in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.The carcass was spotted around 10.30 pm on Sunday in the Mukutban range of Pandharkawda fore...

Turkish court opens trial of pro-Kurdish party members over 2014 Kobani protest

A Turkish court on Monday opened the trial of dozens of members of the pro-Kurdish Democratic People Party HDP, including its former leader, over protests which broke out during an Islamic State assault on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Comeback queen Barty savours phenomenal week in StuttgartWorld number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a phenomenal week in Stuttgart where she pulled off thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021