Britain says Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment

Britain says Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deploymentReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:07 IST
Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will lead a flotilla of Royal Navy ships through Asian waters on port visits to Japan and South Korea on its maiden deployment, the British embassy in Tokyo said on Monday.
The high-profile visits, aimed at bolstering security ties in East Asia, come amid tensions in the region as concern grows in Japan over any threat posed to neighboring Taiwan by China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
