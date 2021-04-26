Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 to decide on Olympic spectator limits by end of April

Hashimoto noted that she was highly aware of concern about the virus resurgence as the state of emergency has been issued in Tokyo and three other prefectures but will have anti-virus measures that address all the possible issues that may be caused by holding the games amid the pandemic.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:23 IST
Tokyo 2020 to decide on Olympic spectator limits by end of April
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Monday that she will decide the upper limit of spectators for the Olympics and Paralympics by the end of April.

''As for the upper limit of spectators, we will decide in that regard by the end of April. To flexibly address the virus situation including the state of emergency, we will work closely with the IOC, IPC, the central government, and the Tokyo metropolitan government to gain consensus,'' said Hashimoto during Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting held in the capital. Hashimoto noted that she was highly aware of concern about the virus resurgence as the state of emergency has been issued in Tokyo and three other prefectures but will have anti-virus measures that address all the possible issues that may be caused by holding the games amid the pandemic. ''The state of emergency has been issued in four prefectures including Tokyo. I'm aware that this is a challenging situation, but we have been gearing up for various measures, expecting all possible situations.'' The government declared the third state of emergency on Sunday to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence as well as to stop people from traveling and spreading the virus during Japan's ''Golden Week'' holidays. The emergency alert is scheduled to be lifted on May 11 - around a week before IOC president Bach's visit to Japan.

''I was surprised how fast the time flies as there are less than 100 days (till the Olympics). There are still many obstacles we need to get over with including the virus. I won't waste a day to prepare to hold a safe and secure Olympics,'' Hashimoto said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court.

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court....

Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses

Bitcoin jumped as much as 8 on Monday and was on course to snap five straight days of losses, though the cryptocurrency has slumped almost a fifth from its all-time high hit earlier this month. Bitcoin was last up 6.7 at 52,452 after touchi...

B2B e-commerce player Bizongo completes USD 51 mn funding round

Bizongo, a B2B platform for made-to-order goods, on Monday said it has completed a USD 51-million fresh funding exercise, with investments from British governments development finance body CDC and Thailand-based Addventures, a corporate arm...

MP: Vaccination centre set up at Bhopal's drive-in cinema site

A drive-in cinema in a hotel in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will be the site of a vaccination center amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.Cinemas and other such entertainment complexes are shut in the state under restric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021