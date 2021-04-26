Left Menu

MP: Vaccination centre set up at Bhopal's drive-in cinema site

Two persons and a driver will be allowed inside a vehicle after being registered for vaccination at the entrance. If 50 vehicles arrive in this 3-hour period, we expect to vaccinate some 100 people, Patel informed. Madhya Pradesh, as on Sunday, had a COVID-19 caseload of 4,99,304, including a tally of 80,736 in Bhopal.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:48 IST
MP: Vaccination centre set up at Bhopal's drive-in cinema site
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A drive-in cinema in a hotel in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will be the site of a vaccination center amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.

Cinemas and other such entertainment complexes are shut in the state under restrictions put in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The drive-in cinema is located in Hotel Ashoka Lake View, run by the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), they added.

''The MPSTDC, the state health department, and UNICEF have jointly planned the initiative. Two persons and a driver will be allowed inside a vehicle after being registered for vaccination at the entrance. They will be administered the doses, kept in the drive-in cinema area for monitoring for 30 minutes, and then allowed to proceed,'' Hotel Ashoka Lake View's senior manager KL Patel told PTI.

He said some 75 to 100 vehicles can be accommodated in the drive-in cinema area at a time, and there is space for vehicles to be placed six feet away from each other.

''Preparations are expected to be completed by April 30 and the vaccination program at the drive-in cinema would start the next day, with people being given the doses from 6 pm to 9 pm. If 50 vehicles arrive in this 3-hour period, we expect to vaccinate some 100 people,'' Patel informed.

Madhya Pradesh, as on Sunday, had a COVID-19 caseload of 4,99,304, including a tally of 80,736 in Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court.

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court....

Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses

Bitcoin jumped as much as 8 on Monday and was on course to snap five straight days of losses, though the cryptocurrency has slumped almost a fifth from its all-time high hit earlier this month. Bitcoin was last up 6.7 at 52,452 after touchi...

B2B e-commerce player Bizongo completes USD 51 mn funding round

Bizongo, a B2B platform for made-to-order goods, on Monday said it has completed a USD 51-million fresh funding exercise, with investments from British governments development finance body CDC and Thailand-based Addventures, a corporate arm...

MP: Vaccination centre set up at Bhopal's drive-in cinema site

A drive-in cinema in a hotel in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will be the site of a vaccination center amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.Cinemas and other such entertainment complexes are shut in the state under restric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021