Left Menu

Warburg snaps up majority stake in Parksons Packaging

Manish Kejriwal and Parin Mehta of Kedaara Capital said Parksons is positioned to further strengthen its dominance as the countrys largest folding carton packaging solutions provider.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:32 IST
Warburg snaps up majority stake in Parksons Packaging

Global private equity major Warburg Pincus has picked up a controlling stake in folding carton manufacturer Parksons Packaging by buying out the existing private equity investors, Kedaara Capital, Olza Holdings and IIFL, for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction is through Green Fin Investments BV, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, an entity focused on growth investing. The deal also included the promoters, the Kejriwal family, selling a part of their stake in the company. However, Ramesh Kejriwal, Siddharth Kejriwal and Chaitanya Kejriwal will continue to retain their current positions of chairman, managing director and joint managing director, respectively, and will drive the business, the companies said in a statement . Parksons, founded in 1996, is the country's largest independent folding carton manufacturer with a highly diversified product portfolio and over 300 customers across consumer, food, pharmaceutical and other end-markets.

Parksons with its six manufacturing facilities has the capacity to convert over 1,25,000 mt of paper board annually and is the market leader in paper packaging.

''We've had a strong collaborative relationship with Kedaara over the past six years. The partnership with Warburg will help in our next phase of growth. This investment is a testament to the strong, high quality business we have built over the past two decades,'' said Managing Director Siddharth Kejriwal.

Warburg Pincus India head Vishal Mahadevia said packaging is a great way to play the fast-growing consumption story in India. The paper packaging market is expected to demonstrate strong growth over the next five years, driven by underlying expansion in consumer-end markets, further bolstered by secular tailwinds of sustainability and premiumization. Manish Kejriwal and Parin Mehta of Kedaara Capital said Parksons is positioned to further strengthen its dominance as the country's largest folding carton packaging solutions provider. PTI BEN MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 seeks 500 nurses to work at Games

Tokyo Olympics organizers have asked for around 500 nurses to help during this years Games, the head of the organizing committee Toshiro Muto said on Monday.Local media reported that the organizing committee had asked the countrys nursing a...

Hit hard by foreign pull-outs, Royals seek to loan players from other teams

Rajasthan Royals have approached fellow IPL teams to loan players after the departure of their four foreign players due to various reasons that include injuries, bubble fatigue and COVID-19 fear.Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out of the IP...

Govt asks hospitals for judicious use of oxygen and to plug leakage, if any, amid shortage faced by COVID-19 patients.

Govt asks hospitals for judicious use of oxygen and to plug leakage, if any, amid shortage faced by COVID-19 patients....

Targeting China with trade reforms will not work - WTO head

China is more likely to cooperate with global trade reforms if it is not made to feel a target of other international powers, the head of the World Trade Organization WTO said on Monday.Anxious about Chinas powerful state-owned enterprises,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021