Marie Tecnimont arms bag USD 450-mn order from Indian Oil

Maire Tecnimont has said in a statement that a consortium composed of its subsidiaries Tecnimont S.p.A. and Mumbai-based Tecnimont Pvt Ltd has been awarded an EPCC engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning lump sum contract by IOCL, for the implementation of a new PX plant and the relevant offsites facilities.It added that the plant will be located in Paradip, Odisha, and the overall value of the contract is about USD 450 million.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:04 IST
Italian firm Maire Tecnimont on Monday said its arms Tecnimont S.p.A. and Mumbai-based Tecnimont Pvt Ltd together have bagged a USD 450-million order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to set up a new para-xylene (PX) plant and the relevant offsites facilities in Paradip. Maire Tecnimont has said in a statement that a consortium composed of its subsidiaries Tecnimont S.p.A. and Mumbai-based Tecnimont Pvt Ltd has been awarded an EPCC (engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning) lump sum contract by IOCL, for the implementation of a new PX plant and the relevant offsites facilities.

It added that the plant will be located in Paradip, Odisha, and the overall value of the contract is about USD 450 million. The scope of work entails EPCC activities up to the performance guarantees test run. Once completed, the new PX plant will have a capacity of 8 lakh tonnes per year.

The time schedule is 33 months for mechanical completion from the award date. The PX produced will be used to feed the adjacent PTA (purified terephthalic acid) unit, thus ensuring availability of world-class feedstock that will provide a significant boost to the country's manufacturing industry.

PX is an intermediate building block for the petrochemical value chain, necessary for the synthesis of several polymers, particularly PET (polyethylene terephthalate, also known as polyester). It is used in numerous industrial applications in everyday life in the packaging, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

Maire Tecnimont Group CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said, ''We are really glad that our relationship with a prominent player such as IOCL keeps on growing steadily with another strategic contract to boost the country's natural resources transformation capacity with the best available technologies, thus ensuring environmentally best performing products and processes.'' He added that India is paving the way for a large wave of investments in the downstream segment to meet the fast-growing domestic demand for plastic products and intermediates. ''We are best positioned to seize new upcoming opportunities, thanks to our technological mindset as well as our historical local presence through our Indian engineering hub Tecnimont Private Limited.'' Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group that leads the global natural resource processing industry (downstream oil and gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise).

