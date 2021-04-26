Poland to discuss European recovery fund on Tuesday -spokesman

Poland's government will discuss the "Own Resources Decision" concerning the European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund at its meeting on Tuesday, spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday.

European Union governments agreed in December that the bloc would borrow 750 billion euros ($906.00 billion) to help it bounce back from the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

However, all of the EU's 27 governments need to ratify the decision to increase the bloc's resources, raising the upper limit for national contributions to the EU budget, for the recovery plan to go ahead. ($1 = 0.8278 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)