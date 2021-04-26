Left Menu

Tech Mahindra to acquire Eventus Solutions Group for up to $44 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:44 IST
IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has acquired US-based Eventus Solutions Group for up to USD 44 million (around Rs 330 crore).

Tech Mahindra, through its wholly owned subsidiary - Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc, has approved the proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in Eventus Solutions Group, LLC, a regulatory filing said.

The acquisition will bolster consulting capabilities in customer experience (CX) and customer management space and will enable Tech Mahindra to build an industry leading consulting practice and move up the value chain in the BPS business, it added.

The transaction is expected to close by June 15, 2021.

''Tech Mahindra will pay total consideration of up to USD 44 million including earnouts,'' the filing said.

Eventus Solutions Group offers end-to-end customer engagement solutions, such as strategy consulting, cloud based tools and automation services, and managed services.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Eventus has more than 100 employees. Its revenue stood at USD 33.2 million in 2020.

