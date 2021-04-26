British Airways CEO says "great opportunity" for UK-U.S. travel

The chief executive of British Airways said there was a "great opportunity" for Britain and the United States to open a travel corridor given their high vaccination rates.

Speaking to an online industry conference, BA CEO Sean Doyle called on Britain to make its travel rules more simple and accessible, and said there was a need for more co-ordination between different countries on travel rules.

