Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit jumps 34.6 pc to Rs 1,081.4 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:10 IST
Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit jumps 34.6 pc to Rs 1,081.4 cr

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday posted a 34.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,081.4 crore for the March 2021 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 803.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Tech Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company saw its consolidated revenue from operations increasing 2.5 per cent to Rs 9,729.9 crore as against Rs 9,490.2 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

For the full financial year, the net profit was up 9.8 per cent to Rs 4,428 crore, while revenue from operations was higher by 2.7 per cent to Rs 37,855.1 crore as compared to 2019-20.

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani said, ''Our continued focus on cutting-edge technologies has expanded client engagement with large deal wins this quarter. We are witnessing a strong demand acceleration.'' He added that the health and wellness of Tech Mahindra associates and community at large.

Milind Kulkarni, chief financial officer at Tech Mahindra, said the company has witnessed substantial margin improvement and cash flow generation during the year.

''Our focus on delivery transformation will continue, as we increasingly witness a structural shift towards digital to adapt to the new normal. We are positioned uniquely to gain from this shift, while improving our financial and operating metrics going forward,” he added.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share (including special dividend of Rs 15 per share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to shareholder approval.

The special and final dividend, if approved, will be paid by August 11, 2021. This dividend is in addition to the special dividend of Rs 15 per share paid as interim dividend. The total dividend for 2020-21 will be Rs 45, the filing said.

Tech Mahindra has also announced the acquisition of Eventus Solutions Group, a US-based consulting and technology service company.

The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra bolster its consulting capabilities in customer experience (CX) and customer management space and move up the value chain in the BPS business.

Tech Mahindra's total headcount stood at 1,21,054 at the end of March 2021 quarter, down 847 from the preceding quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt's claims over crop procurement hollow: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that the state governments claims of smooth crop procurement have proved hollow as a majority of farmers are yet to receive their payment.The governme...

Blackstone commits up to USD 2.8 bn to acquire controlling stake in Mphasis

Private equity firm Blackstone on Monday made a Rs 8,262 crore offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in Mphasis Ltd as it looked to consolidate its holding in the IT outsourcing service provider amid a surge in demand for cloud c...

Syrian refugees face Ramadan penury amid Lebanon's economic ruin

Hussein al-Khaled and his family have lived in a makeshift hut in Lebanon for a decade since fleeing the war in neighbouring Syria, but this year COVID and economic collapse are making it even harder to spend Ramadan away from home. Khaled,...

Castrol Q1 net nearly doubles on higher sales, cost-cutting

Leading lubes player Castrol India on Monday reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March at Rs 243.6 crore as against Rs 125.2 crore a year ago, driven by robust revenue growth.Revenue grew to Rs 1,138.7 crore in the repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021