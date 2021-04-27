Left Menu

Rajasthan GoM to head to Delhi over supply of medical oxygen: CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 01:04 IST
In view of the depleting stock of medical oxygen, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday night formed a committee of ministers that will go to Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union ministers and officials to get the necessary supply to the state.

During a review meeting here, it was informed that the crisis of oxygen availability has started in government and private hospitals of the state following which the decision to send ministers to Delhi was taken.

''Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Urban Developement Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Energy Minister B D Kalla will go to Delhi to meet the Union health minister and officers and apprise them of the crisis of oxygen and medicines in the state and also demand adequate supply,'' official sources said.

An official statement later said the committee fly to Delhi along with Additional Secretary Sudhansh Pant and meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and MoS for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya.

In the meeting, CM Gehlot said the group of ministers are not going to Delhi for making any complaints but to explain the situation of the state and to highlight the plight of the state's people. The ministers will logically take up the matter and explain to them that Rajasthan is not getting supply of medical oxygen and medicines as per the quota.

Gehlot further said that there is a crisis of oxygen tankers for the transportation of medical oxygen and the Centre should arrange such vehicles as a nation plan to distribute the oxygen, the release said.

He said the Centre had allocated medical oxygen from Gujarat's Jamnagar recently but the supply has not been received so far.

The chief minister said deaths of patients due to lack of oxygen in some states was very unfortunate and directed officials to make all possible efforts to make sure that this situation does not happen in the state.

Gehlot expressed concern over the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections and said it was very alarming that young patients are being hospitalised in large numbers.

