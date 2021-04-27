Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 27

Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday. The lira traded at 8.2750 against the dollar at 0442 GMT, firming slightly from a close of 8.2800 on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 2.15% to 1,374.00 on Monday. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and U.S. stock futures were steady on Tuesday as caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of corporate earnings offset growing optimism about the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 blow. PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of his AK Party's executive decision-making board (1300 GMT). CYPRUS

United Nations calls the meeting of Greece, Britain, Turkey, and the two rival sides on ethnically partitioned Cyprus on Tuesday to establish whether there is common ground for the resumption of peace talks. The informal meeting will continue for two more days. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution to the island's conflict would bring a "new vision" to UN-led talks this week even though Greek Cypriots have already rejected it.

OPPOSITION PARTIES The Republican People's Party (CHP), the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will hold their weekly meetings in parliament.

1915 MASS KILLINGS Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged U.S. President Joe Biden to swiftly reverse his declaration that 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, an action he said was upsetting and diminished bilateral ties.

PRO-KURDISH PARTY Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani.

EGYPT Turkish talks with Egypt next week could forge renewed cooperation between the estranged regional powers and help efforts to end the war in Libya, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said.

SPUTNIK V Turkish pharmaceutical firm Viscoran İlaç will produce Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its plants, with production to launch in upcoming months, the company said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Monday.

CRYPTOCURRENCY PROBE Turkish authorities arrested four people from cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin on Monday as part of a fraud investigation, state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

CORONAVIRUS CASES Turkey recorded 353 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday, bringing the total toll to 38,711. It also recorded another 37,312 cases, raising the total number of cases to 4,667,281.

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide "full lockdown" starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday. For other related news, double click on:

