Left Menu

JSPL to divest coal fired power business for Rs 3,015 cr

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Tuesday it has accepted a binding offer from Worldone Pvt Ltd to divest its 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Ltd (JPL) in an all-cash offer of Rs 3,015 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:50 IST
JSPL to divest coal fired power business for Rs 3,015 cr
The divestment plan includes 3,400 MW coal fired power plants in Chhattisgarh and other non-core assets.. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Tuesday it has accepted a binding offer from Worldone Pvt Ltd to divest its 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Ltd (JPL) in an all-cash offer of Rs 3,015 crore. "The divestment is in line with JSPL's strategic objective to continuously reduce its debt, focus on its India steel business and significantly reduce its carbon footprint by almost half as part of its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) objectives," it said in a statement.

The divestment plan includes 3,400 MW coal fired power plants in Chhattisgarh and other non-core assets owned by JPL. Grant Thornton acted as the transaction advisor and ran a comprehensive sale process, reaching out to national and international investors for the asset. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as JSPL's legal advisor.

JSPL's Managing Director V R Sharma said the divestment is in line with the company's ESG objectives to be among the top 10 lowest Co2 emitting steel companies of the world. "It is yet another step towards our vision to reduce debt substantially and create a robust balance sheet for our investors and stakeholders."

Looking to the future, Sharma said JSPL will be a key growth driver in Indian steel industry and focus on undertaking expansion of Angul steel plant from 6 to 12 million tonnes per annum. "Infrastructure spending in India is bound to grow exponentially and JSPL is fully aligned with the government's vision of achieving 300 million tonnes per annum steel production by 2030. We firmly believe in the India growth story and its potential to be an engine of global growth."

JSPL is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in steel, power and mining sectors. With an investment of 11 billion dollars (about Rs 82,368 crore) across the globe, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Social group ensures dignified farewell to COVID-19 victims

A social welfare group is working round-the-clock with the Pune civic body to give a dignified farewell to COVID-19 victims, irrespective of their religion, and claimed to have performed the last rites of over 1,200 victims since the pandem...

Three held in Delhi for black marketing of medical supplies

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested three black marketeers who were allegedly engaged in hoarding and supply of oxygen cylinders, nitrogen cylinders and flow meters at a very high price. Four oxygen cylinders, five nitrogen cylinders, 20 fl...

Industrials drag China shares lower as profit growth pace slows

China shares fell on Tuesday, with industrial firms dragging the blue-chip index lower after data showed a slowing pace of profit growth in the sector despite a rapid rise in March.At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down ...

US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says

The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4 percent increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount. The release marks the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021