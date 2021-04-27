Left Menu

German, French ministers back U.S. on 21% minimum corporate tax rate -Zeit

The finance ministers of France and Germany support the idea of a 21% minimum corporate tax rate, as suggested by the U.S. government, they said in a joint interview in Zeit Online on Tuesday. "I, personally, have nothing against the U.S. proposal," Germany's Olaf Scholz was quoted as saying. "If that is the result of negotiations, we would also be agreed," France's Bruno Le Maire said, according to Zeit.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:37 IST
German, French ministers back U.S. on 21% minimum corporate tax rate -Zeit

The finance ministers of France and Germany support the idea of a 21% minimum corporate tax rate, as suggested by the U.S. government, they said in a joint interview in Zeit Online on Tuesday.

"I, personally, have nothing against the U.S. proposal," Germany's Olaf Scholz was quoted as saying. "If that is the result of negotiations, we would also be agreed," France's Bruno Le Maire said, according to Zeit. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this month she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate, and put forward a figure of 21%.

A rate of 12.5% for multinationals had been under discussion for new rules being negotiated at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. Scholz and Le Maire are holding talks on Tuesday and, among other issues, are due to discuss tapping money from the European Recovery Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen.

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen....

Oxygen shortage: Govt imports 20 cryogenic tankers, allocates them to states

The Centre has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states to address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country as it deals with spiralling cases of COVID-19. As mapping of liquid medical oxyge...

IPL 2021: Australia cricketers want to stay till end, says CA source

By Vishesh Roy With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15, rumours started doing the rounds that Australian players dont ...

Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's COVID review meet, Madras HC's statement on EC reported

Various Urdu newspapers in their Tuesday editions have prominently covered Prime Minister Narendra Modis meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to review the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021