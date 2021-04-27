Left Menu

Oxygen tankers from Thailand arrive in India

The death toll climbed to 1,97,894 as 2,771 more fatalities were reported, according to Union health ministry data. Since Friday, the home ministry has been coordinating efforts to deploy empty oxygen tankers and containers at various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of life-saving oxygen. The central government is trying to source oxygen from different parts of the country and making it available to the worst-hit states by running special trains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:48 IST
Oxygen tankers from Thailand arrive in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Another consignment of containers for the transportation of medical oxygen has arrived in India from Thailand, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

This is the third consignment of empty oxygen containers flown to the country in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) transport aircraft by the home ministry amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and a subsequent increase in demand for medical oxygen.

''Some glimpses of the airlift of oxygen containers from Bangkok by IAF last night. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA. It will enhance oxygen availability amid current COVID19 surge,'' a home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the oxygen containers being loaded into an IAF aircraft.

The first consignment of empty oxygen containers was airlifted from Singapore on Saturday. Another batch of containers was brought from Dubai on Monday.

All three aircraft carrying the containers landed in West Bengal. From there, they were taken to oxygen generating sites to be filled up and for onward transportation to the high-demand areas, mostly through special trains.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds as the number of cases rises.

The country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday with 3,23,144 more people testing positive for the viral disease. The death toll climbed to 1,97,894 as 2,771 more fatalities were reported, according to Union health ministry data.

Since Friday, the home ministry has been coordinating efforts to deploy empty oxygen tankers and containers at various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of life-saving oxygen.

The central government is trying to source oxygen from different parts of the country and making it available to the worst-hit states by running special trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares edge lower, Fed comments awaited

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended barely lower on Tuesday as regional investors trod cautiously ahead of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 11.29 points or 0.04 at 28,941.54....

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed Shooter Dadi, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village i...

India's new industrial policy opens Jammu and Kashmir to world

New industrial policy has opened Jammu and Kashmir to the world after the abrogation of the special status of the state and its division into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019. The New Industrial Policy ...

SC directs states to file replies by April 28 on issues related to availability of infrastructure for vaccinating all above 18 years of age.

SC directs states to file replies by April 28 on issues related to availability of infrastructure for vaccinating all above 18 years of age....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021