Left Menu

TikTok says to address European concerns by opening up about how it works

TikTok plans to allow European researchers and policymakers to see how its teams moderate content, how its recommendation technology works, and how it handles data as it seeks to address concerns over the privacy and safety of its young users. The social media app said on Tuesday it would open a European Transparency and Accountability Centre, at first virtually and later at a facility in Ireland expected to open next year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:42 IST
TikTok says to address European concerns by opening up about how it works
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

TikTok plans to allow European researchers and policymakers to see how its teams moderate content, how its recommendation technology works, and how it handles data as it seeks to address concerns over the privacy and safety of its young users.

The social media app said on Tuesday it would open a European Transparency and Accountability Centre, at first virtually and later at a facility in Ireland expected to open next year. TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has more than 100 million users in Europe. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted its popularity among youngsters shut up at home.

"We recognize our responsibility to gain the trust of our community and the broader public," Cormac Keenan, the company's Head of Trust and Safety, said in a statement. TikTok was targeted in a London child privacy lawsuit last week. The company said the claims lack merit.

In February, EU consumer groups filed multiple complaints about the company to authorities in 15 EU countries for allegedly violating the bloc's consumer laws and for failing to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content. In the United States, some lawmakers have accused TikTok of sharing user data with the Chinese government. The company has rejected those claims, saying U.S. user data is stored in the United States and China does not have jurisdiction over content not held in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad announces Positive Results of a clinical study evaluating Nisarga Herbs’ Neem Capsules for Prevention of COVID-19

The study shows this Neem Formulation in a double-blind trial successfully indicated 55 efficacy in prevention of Covid-19 Faridabad, April 27, 2021 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad and Nisarga Biotech Pvt. Ltd today announced ...

POLL-After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response, economy

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

Toyota acquires Lyft's self-driving unit for $550 million

Toyota Motor Corp has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for 550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automakers ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried ...

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021