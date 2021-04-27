Left Menu

Close contest between Jio, Airtel; any unanimous tariff hike unlikely in FY22: Report

In the bear case, where lockdowns extend through the second quarter, the number will reach 800-810 million, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:58 IST
Close contest between Jio, Airtel; any unanimous tariff hike unlikely in FY22: Report

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are neck and neck in terms of active mobile subscriptions, and hence the industry is unlikely to see any unanimous tariff hikes in 2021-22, a report said on Tuesday.

Domestic credit rating agency Crisil's research wing pointed out that there is a close contest between the top two telcos, when one goes by active subscriber base with Jio's share at 33.7 per cent and Airtel's at 33.6 per cent.

“The active subscriber market share data indicates the top two players are neck and neck, with neither ready to bite the bullet and raise tariffs,” it said.

The build-up in competitive intensity also indicates that the industry is unlikely to see unanimous tariff hikes at least in the near term, limiting a large upside in average revenue per user (ARPU) in fiscal year 2022, it added.

The report said there is an universe of 250-300 million active non-4G subscriber base, which will be on the radar of the telcos for conversion to 4G users in order to increase revenues.

While competition to attract this user base did exist before, inadequate spectrum and 4G coverage made operators err on the side of caution, it said, adding that with the recent spectrum acquisition, telcos are well-positioned to handle any surge in data traffic, leading to increased aggression by the players to gain market share.

However, a price war like the one seen before 2019 is unlikely and competition will be indirect in the form of tie-ups with smartphone manufactures for low-cost phones, increased bundling of over the top (OTT) content and lower entry points for upgrade customers, the report said.

It said Jio's recently launched JioPhone 2021 plans offering handsets along with one and two-year unlimited calling validity for Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999, respectively, is representative of the same.

Individual players will most likely increase tariffs on selected plans given their immediate need to improve ARPU, it said. While all players agree that tariff hikes are paramount, they have differing levels of urgency to implement the hikes.

With the onset of the second wave of the pandemic and the resultant restrictions, there is once again reverse migration of labour. That could mean another quarter of subscriber churn. Also, given the restrictions in major cities, smartphone sales are likely to be impacted as well, which would slow 4G subscriber additions in the current quarter, it said.

The pace of additions should pick up gradually over the remainder of this fiscal as competitive intensity in the wireless-telecom market increases, the report said.

In the best case, 4G subscribers may rise to 820 million by the end of this fiscal year from 720 million ar 2020-21 end, assuming restrictions last only for the current quarter. In the bear case, where lockdowns extend through the second quarter, the number will reach 800-810 million, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad announces Positive Results of a clinical study evaluating Nisarga Herbs’ Neem Capsules for Prevention of COVID-19

The study shows this Neem Formulation in a double-blind trial successfully indicated 55 efficacy in prevention of Covid-19 Faridabad, April 27, 2021 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad and Nisarga Biotech Pvt. Ltd today announced ...

POLL-After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response, economy

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

Toyota acquires Lyft's self-driving unit for $550 million

Toyota Motor Corp has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for 550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automakers ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried ...

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021