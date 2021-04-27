SBI central board to consider raising USD 2 billion via bonds

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said a committee of its central board will consider raising up to USD 2 billion (around Rs 14,942 crore) through bonds in this fiscal year.

The Executive Committee of the Central Board is scheduled to have a meeting on April 28, 2021, the bank said in a BSE filing.

The committee will examine ''the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2021 - 22'', the filing said.

SBI shares were trading up by 2.51 per cent at Rs 353 on BSE in pre-close session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)