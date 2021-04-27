Left Menu

Institutional investments in realty up 21 pc in Jan-Mar; inflow may be hit in Jun qtr: Report

Institutional investments in real estate rose 21 per cent in January -March period of this year at USD 922 million but inflow of funds may be impacted in this quarter due to spurt in cases of COVID-19 infections, according to JLL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:25 IST
Institutional investments in realty up 21 pc in Jan-Mar; inflow may be hit in Jun qtr: Report

Institutional investments in real estate rose 21 per cent in January -March period of this year at USD 922 million but inflow of funds may be impacted in this quarter due to spurt in cases of COVID-19 infections, according to JLL. Recently, Knight Frank India came out with a report mentioning that private equity investment in real estate jumped over 16-fold in January-March 2021 to USD 3.24 billion as several deals spilled over from the last year. According to property consultant JLL India, institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds. It also includes anchor investors in REITs. “Institutional investments continued the momentum during the first quarter (January-March) of 2021, registering 21 per cent growth in volumes at USD 922 million, indicating sustained investor interest in India's real estate market,'' JLL said in a statement. The consultant attributed the rise in institutional investments to increased activity from funds and closed development stage deals. ''However, the pandemic surge during the second half of March 2021 is expected to delay the investment pipeline in the second quarter,'' it cautioned. Among asset classes, institutional investments in residential segments fell to USD 58 million in January-March 2021 from USD 74 million in the year ago period. But, the inflow of funds in office market grew to USD 864 million from USD 505 million. Hyderabad witnessed the highest capital flows of USD 384 million, accounting for a 42 per cent share of investments during the first quarter of 2021. Mumbai accounted for 21 per cent share of investments with USD 193 million deployed in its office and residential segments, supported by the reduction in stamp duty introduced by the State Government of Maharashtra. Recently, Anarock said that private equity investment in real estate rose 19 per cent during the last fiscal year to USD 6.27 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs

U.S. President Joe Biden marks 100 days in office on Friday, April 30. Judging a presidents performance after 100 days in office is an American political tradition that historians say began with Franklin Roosevelts first term in 1933, when ...

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad announces Positive Results of a clinical study evaluating Nisarga Herbs’ Neem Capsules for Prevention of COVID-19

The study shows this Neem Formulation in a double-blind trial successfully indicated 55 efficacy in prevention of Covid-19 Faridabad, April 27, 2021 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad and Nisarga Biotech Pvt. Ltd today announced ...

POLL-After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response, economy

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

Toyota acquires Lyft's self-driving unit for $550 million

Toyota Motor Corp has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for 550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automakers ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021