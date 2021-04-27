Institutional investments in realty up 21 pc in Jan-Mar; inflow may be hit in Jun qtr: Report

Institutional investments in real estate rose 21 per cent in January -March period of this year at USD 922 million but inflow of funds may be impacted in this quarter due to spurt in cases of COVID-19 infections, according to JLL. Recently, Knight Frank India came out with a report mentioning that private equity investment in real estate jumped over 16-fold in January-March 2021 to USD 3.24 billion as several deals spilled over from the last year. According to property consultant JLL India, institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds. It also includes anchor investors in REITs. “Institutional investments continued the momentum during the first quarter (January-March) of 2021, registering 21 per cent growth in volumes at USD 922 million, indicating sustained investor interest in India's real estate market,'' JLL said in a statement. The consultant attributed the rise in institutional investments to increased activity from funds and closed development stage deals. ''However, the pandemic surge during the second half of March 2021 is expected to delay the investment pipeline in the second quarter,'' it cautioned. Among asset classes, institutional investments in residential segments fell to USD 58 million in January-March 2021 from USD 74 million in the year ago period. But, the inflow of funds in office market grew to USD 864 million from USD 505 million. Hyderabad witnessed the highest capital flows of USD 384 million, accounting for a 42 per cent share of investments during the first quarter of 2021. Mumbai accounted for 21 per cent share of investments with USD 193 million deployed in its office and residential segments, supported by the reduction in stamp duty introduced by the State Government of Maharashtra. Recently, Anarock said that private equity investment in real estate rose 19 per cent during the last fiscal year to USD 6.27 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

