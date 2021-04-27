Left Menu

CityGlide builds a robust employee transport system in India

We have a PAN India plan in place while our technology research team is constantly working on building a globally integrated technology to make this adaptable in other parts of the World. Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder and Alliance Partner, Krescendo Communications exults, ASIA has the potential to respond quicker to recovery post-COVID-19, and corporates are looking at an innovative employee transportation ecosystem.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:28 IST
CityGlide builds a robust employee transport system in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: India has begun the economic recovery post-COVID-19. The year 2021 looks hopeful while the Government of India is adopting the “Make in India” approach to help local businesses grow. Founded in 2018 CityGlide launched its new edge employee transport solution or staff transportation solution today. The technology called “Commute” is here to change the face of the employee transport system thus helping the recovery faster as corporate's plunge to get the employees back to their office. CityGlide announces its services in four cities in Phase 1 - Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad to begin with. There will be 1500 cars in the fleet and will scale up to 5X with the help of technology and by digitising the transportation by end of 2021.

Kunal Kharat, Director who has an experienced team and someone who has earlier delivered a cumulative 1.2 billion km in this space and counting, quips, “Handling volume with total compliance is our unique selling proposition and our strong operations team ensures there is a proper handshake with technology. The gap is addressed to enhance the travel experience thus focusing on the efficacy and reducing the travel management operations cost.” Dharrit Shah, CityGlide Director adds, “Technology and PAN India presence will be our core focus for the next two years and more strategy in place for EV vehicles. We have a PAN India strategy in place and the demand in India for intelligent safe and sustainable transport solutions is tremendous. I'm proud and delighted that we will hopefully be taking a leading role and try to carve a niche for future employee transportation in India and APAC region”.

Arun Kharat, CEO shares “The staff transportation solution needed an upgraded version to cater to the increasing demands and CityGlide has the potential to help corporates with the transport management outsourcing model. We have a PAN India plan in place while our technology research team is constantly working on building a globally integrated technology to make this adaptable in other parts of the World.” Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder and Alliance Partner, Krescendo Communications exults, “ASIA has the potential to respond quicker to recovery post-COVID-19, and corporates are looking at an innovative employee transportation ecosystem. It is time to break the silo and get hooked on to the technology which would help in seamless integration for employee transportation. Let's work together towards a better future for ASIA.” Cityglide has a niche offering with total automation and digitization of transport is the key for driving into the fast lane.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID cloud on IPL: BCCI assures safe return to foreign players; Aus suspends flights from India

The BCCI stepped in to assuage apprehensions of foreign cricketers, especially Australians, at the IPL as a second wave of COVID-19 infections battered India, prompting the government Down Under to suspend air travel with the country beside...

Three hostages abducted in Burkina Faso have died, Burkina security sources say

Three hostages, two Spanish citizens and an Irish national, abducted in Burkina Faso have died, two senior Burkina Faso security sources said on Tuesday.Two Spanish sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that the two Spani...

Conservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

Spains main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4s snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there is a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tue...

Ashika Stock Broking ties up with Vested Finance to accelerate investments in US stocks

Ashika Stock Broking on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vested Finance to enable Indian investors to invest in US stocks.In addition, it expands the range of services provided by Ashika Group and benefits customers with an opportunit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021