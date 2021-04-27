Edu-tech firm Yocket plans to hire 300 persons in 2021

Edu-tech company Yocket on Tuesday said it is planning to expand its team size by 300 employees in 2021 under its expansion plans.

Of 300 persons, the Mumbai-based company plans to hire 120 people by the end of the first quarter of 2021-22, Yocket said in a statement.

The rest of the hiring will be done by the end of 2021, the company, which provides one-stop solution for students planning to study abroad, said.

Yocket intends to expand its team in multiple domains including marketing, sales, product, software development, business development among others.

The company, that currently employs 100 workforce, is eyeing to hire 1,000 employees in the next three years, the statement added.

