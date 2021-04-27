Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:01 IST
Ashika Stock Broking ties up with Vested Finance to accelerate investments in US stocks

Ashika Stock Broking on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vested Finance to enable Indian investors to invest in US stocks.

In addition, it expands the range of services provided by Ashika Group and benefits customers with an opportunity to invest in fractional shares with no minimum balance requirement, anytime withdrawal, fast and straightforward sign-up procedures, the brokerage house said in a statement.

This partnership is established for Indian investors to diversify their portfolio, adjust risk exposure, seek better performance, and invest in innovative companies, it added.

''The United States is one of the World's largest economies, and the US stock exchanges provide unparalleled depth in terms of trading and investments. This initiative will offer our customers the ability to gain access to the US markets with abundant liquidity and diversity of investment options,'' Niraj Sarawgi, CEO, Ashika Stock Broking, said.

Given the myriad other priorities that banks and regulators can currently have during these challenging times, this strategic partnership is an initiative to help gain a distribution muscle in international markets to attract more foreign fund outflows and help Indian citizens move away from a single currency risk in asset management, Ashika Stock Broking said. The initiation of this partnership to provide these services took longer than previously anticipated due to COVID-19-led disruptions, it added.

