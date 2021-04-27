Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from IndiaReuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:13 IST
Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travelers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.
As there are no direct flights from India to Spain, the measure will apply to those who traveled via third countries, Montero said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maria Jesus Montero
- Spain
- India
- Montero