Castrol India shares close over 2 pc higher post earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:16 IST
Shares of Castrol India closed over 2 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March.

The stock, which jumped 7.10 per cent to Rs 134.15 on the BSE during the day, closed at Rs 127.90, higher by 2.12 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed with a gain of 1.79 per cent at Rs 127.55.

Castrol India on Monday reported a near doubling of net income for the quarter to March at Rs 243.6 crore as against Rs 125.2 crore a year ago, driven by robust revenue growth.

Revenue grew to Rs 1,138.7 crore in the reporting quarter, from Rs 688 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the full year ended December 2020, was Rs 2,996.9 crore, when it had a net income of Rs 582.9 crore.

The company delivered robust revenue and profit growth with Q1 revenue from operations growing 66 per cent to Rs 1,138.7 crore and net profit nearly doubling to Rs 243.6 crore from Rs 125.2 crore, Castrol India Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said in a statement.

