Left Menu

Germany to spend 90% of EU recovery money on green, digital goals

More than 14 billion euros are earmarked for facilitating digital change, for example to help the car industry convert its production processes and make the education, health and public administration sectors fit for the future. Scholz said Germany and France intend to lay the foundations for a European cloud infrastructure and advance European capabilities to build next-generation processor chips, areas where the bloc lags behind.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:00 IST
Germany to spend 90% of EU recovery money on green, digital goals

Germany will spend 90% of the 28 billion euros ($34 billion) it expects from the European Union's 750 billion euro recovery fund on climate protection and digitalization, by far exceeding EU requirements, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"Today is a good day for Europe ... Now, we can act united for a strong Europe which stands in solidarity and is fit for the future," Scholz said as both Germany and France presented their plans for the money. The EU recovery fund was agreed last year to kick-start the bloc's economy, hit hard by COVID-19.

It is also meant to advance the EU's longer term goals of cutting net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050 and to get a slice of the digital economy, now dominated by U.S. tech giants like Google, Amazon or Facebook. EU rules call for 37% of the money to be spent on fighting climate change and 20% on digitalising the economy.

Scholz said Berlin aims to spend 11.5 billion euros on helping companies transfer to hydrogen as an energy source, on incentives to purchase electric cars, buses and trains, and on renovating buildings to improve energy efficiency. More than 14 billion euros are earmarked for facilitating digital change, for example to help the car industry convert its production processes and make the education, health and public administration sectors fit for the future.

Scholz said Germany and France intend to lay the foundations for a European cloud infrastructure and advance European capabilities to build next-generation processor chips, areas where the bloc lags behind. In the long term, the fund will result in about a 2% increase in Germany's GDP and 0.5% higher employment, Scholz said, citing the German Institute for Economic Research.

France expects 41 billion euros from the recovery fund with the first 5 billion disbursed in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad police chief in home-isolation as precautionary measure

Ghaziabad police chief Amit Pathak has isolated himself at his home as a precautionary measure after dozens of administrative officials here tested positive for coronavirus. An official had said Monday that around 50 Ghaziabad administratio...

Check black marketing of oxygen & medicines, address distribution issues: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for COVID-19 patients and address the issue of oxygen distribution to hospitals as well as individuals.It directed t...

France's Le Maire says too much time lost for EU recovery plan

The European Union has lost too much time rolling out its 750 billion euro recovery fund since it was approved last July, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.We were very efficient last year in the adoption of the Europea...

Father-son duo held for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Agra

Police on Tuesday arrested a father-son duo who were involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Agra.They recovered 12 filled oxygen cylinders and 30 empty cylinders from the accused and registered a case against them under provisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021