Agreement on minimum corporate tax possible this summer, Germany's Scholz says

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is confident of finding agreement on a minimum global corporate tax rate within months.

"I am quite optimistic that we will have a good solution this summer, and this will change international taxation a lot and will end the race to the bottom we see today in international taxation of corporates," Scholz said on Tuesday.

