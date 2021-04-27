Left Menu

Telcos gross revenue rises by 12.27% to Rs 71,588 cr in Oct-Dec 2020: Trai

Telecom operators recorded 12.27 per cent rise in their total revenue at Rs 71,588 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on a year-on-year basis, according to data published by sector regulator Trai on Tuesday. Access services providers, comprising mobile and landline phone service operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL etc to retail customers, accounted for 80 per cent of the total AGR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:21 IST
Telcos gross revenue rises by 12.27% to Rs 71,588 cr in Oct-Dec 2020: Trai

Telecom operators recorded 12.27 per cent rise in their total revenue at Rs 71,588 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on a year-on-year basis, according to data published by sector regulator Trai on Tuesday. The gross revenue of the telecom service providers was Rs 63,764 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the service providers, on which the government levies licence fees and other charges, also increased by 16.5 per cent on year-on-year basis to Rs 47,623 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 40,877 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

The licence fee collection of the government increased by 16.49 per cent to Rs 3,809 crore from Rs 3,270 crore on a year-on-year basis.

According to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the spectrum usage charge (SUC) levied on the basis of AGR and spectrum holding of the companies also increased by by 22.22 per cent to Rs 1,538 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,256 crore government earned in October-December 2019. Access services providers, comprising mobile and landline phone service operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL etc to retail customers, accounted for 80 per cent of the total AGR. Reliance Jio reported highest AGR of Rs 17,181.65 crore during the reported quarter. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with AGR of Rs 11,340.19 crore, Vodafone Idea 6,588.46 crore, BSNL Rs 2,135.17 crore, Tata Teleservices Rs 584.1 crore, MTNL Rs 369.84 crore and rest of the companies posted AGR of less than Rs 100 crore. Based on AGR of access service provider Trai calculated that average revenue per user in the telecom sector increased to Rs 108.78 from Rs 85.07 on y-o-y basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 8 booked for vandalising soft drink firm's office

Eight Congress workers were booked for allegedly vandalising the office of a soft drink firm in Andheri in Mumbai on Tuesday claiming a new advertisement ridiculed the partys leaders, police said.An FIR was registered at MIDC police station...

Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications

World powers were set to resume high level talks in Vienna on Tuesday focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, in their first session since comments surfaced from the Iranian foreign minister alleging that...

Soccer-'Enjoy yourselves', Guardiola tells Man City ahead of PSG test

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola passed on some simple advice to his players from his late mentor Johan Cruyff ahead of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, away at Paris St Germain on Wednesday night Enjoy yourselves. E...

Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese American man in NYC

A man was arrested Tuesday in an assault on a Chinese American man who was kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said.Jarrod Powell was charged with two counts of felony assault in Fridays attack on 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021