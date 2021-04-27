Left Menu

China's export share grew in pandemic but may be near peak, UNCTAD says

China's share of global exports has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic to close to 15% although its dominance may soon peak as domestic demand grows and the cost of labour rises, U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:38 IST
China's export share grew in pandemic but may be near peak, UNCTAD says

China's share of global exports has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic to close to 15% although its dominance may soon peak as domestic demand grows and the cost of labour rises, U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday. In 2020, China had the largest share of global exports in goods with 14.7% of the total compared with 13.2% in 2019, according to data from the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development. The United States came second with 8.1% and Germany third with 7.8%.

Early data from this year suggests a continuation of the trend with Chinese exports surging almost 50% year-on-year to $710 billion in the first quarter, the UNCTAD data showed. "Overall, China is likely to remain the world's leading exporter for the near future," the UNCTAD commentary said. "However, its exports dominance in the global economy may be approaching its peak."

It gave several reasons for this including its growing reliance on domestic, not foreign demand, rising labour costs and increased automation that could spur more manufacturing to "reshore" to developed countries. It also said that geopolitical tensions and lack of global action to address social and environmental concerns could lead to a "deglobalisation process" that would have stronger-than-average implications for major exporters like China.

One of the major factors that helped Beijing emerge as an export powerhouse was its accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, UNCTAD said. At that time, China's share of exports was less than 5% of the total. Trade rival the United States has criticised China's claim for concessions as a developing country under WTO rules given its fast economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia's president to address nation as support crumbles

Somalias president will address the nation on Tuesday evening after two key regional states objected to his extended stay in office and the prime minister asked the country to prepare for elections whose delay had sparked gunfire between ri...

Tesla shares drop on lack of clear forecast amid global chip crunch

Shares of Tesla Inc fell about 4 on Tuesday as investors were concerned about its main revenue drivers and the impact of a global chip crunch on its operations as it ramps up production. The electric-car makers quarterly revenue made it bar...

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli b Avesh Khan 12 Devdutt Padikkal b Ishant 17 Rajat Patidar c Steven Smith b Axar 31 Glenn Maxwell c S...

Venezuelans seek home care for COVID-19 amid crumbling health system

Venezuelan COVID-19 patients are paying doctors to come to their homes due to the high cost of private clinics and hospitals overflowing with patients and often lacking oxygen and medicine, doctors interviewed by Reuters said in recent week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021