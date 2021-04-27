RCB beat Delhi Capitals by one run

RCB beat Delhi Capitals by one runPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:27 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in the IPL here on Tuesday.
AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to take RCB to 171 for five.
In response, Delhi Capitals ended with 170 for four in 20 overs.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171/5 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 75 not out, Rajat Patidar 31). Delhi Capitals 170/4 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 58 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 53 not out; Harshal Patel 2/37).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
